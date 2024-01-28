ADVERTISEMENT

Trinamool very much part of Opposition INDIA bloc at national level, says spokesperson

January 28, 2024 05:08 am | Updated 05:08 am IST - Kolkata

The clarification comes amid the backdrop of an impasse over seat-sharing between Trinamool and Congress in West Bengal

PTI

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh said Mamata Banerjee has never said that we are not part of the Opposition bloc in India. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Trinamool Congress on January 27 asserted that its leader, Mamata Banerjee, has never indicated a departure from the Opposition INDIA bloc at the national level, despite recent announcements of the party’s decision to contest the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal alone.

On the ongoing speculation surrounding Trinamool’s stance within the Opposition front, spokesperson Kunal Ghosh emphasised that Ms. Banerjee only advocated the party’s solo participation in the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal owing to “unreasonable demands” from the Congress.

ALSO READ
Lok Sabha polls | As TMC decides to go solo, INDIA bloc partners eye minority votes 

“Mamata Banerjee has never said that we are not part of the Opposition bloc in India. The name ‘INDIA’ for the Opposition front was coined by our party supremo herself. We have only stated our intention to contest alone in Bengal due to unjustified demands from the Congress and utterances of its State president Adhir Chowdhury,” Mr. Ghosh said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This clarification comes amid the backdrop of an impasse over seat-sharing between Trinamool and Congress, with Ms. Banerjee’s recent announcement of Trinamool’s decision to go solo in Bengal.

In response, the Congress adopted a conciliatory tone, acknowledging Ms. Banerjee’s significance within the Opposition INDIA alliance, and expressing optimism about resolving the seat-sharing deadlock.

Also Read | Hopeful of solving Bengal seat-sharing impasse with TMC: Jairam Ramesh

ALSO READ
Division in Bengal, Punjab in INDIA bloc not a blow to INDIA bloc: Sitaram Yechury

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, on Thursday, expressed hope for a solution to the impasse.

Ms. Banerjee, while affirming Trinamool’s commitment to the Opposition alliance on Wednesday, clarified that the party would remain a part of the INDIA bloc at the national level, indicating that strategic decisions would follow post-elections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US