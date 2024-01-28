GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trinamool very much part of Opposition INDIA bloc at national level, says spokesperson

The clarification comes amid the backdrop of an impasse over seat-sharing between Trinamool and Congress in West Bengal

January 28, 2024 05:08 am | Updated 05:08 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh said Mamata Banerjee has never said that we are not part of the Opposition bloc in India. File

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh said Mamata Banerjee has never said that we are not part of the Opposition bloc in India. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Trinamool Congress on January 27 asserted that its leader, Mamata Banerjee, has never indicated a departure from the Opposition INDIA bloc at the national level, despite recent announcements of the party’s decision to contest the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal alone.

On the ongoing speculation surrounding Trinamool’s stance within the Opposition front, spokesperson Kunal Ghosh emphasised that Ms. Banerjee only advocated the party’s solo participation in the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal owing to “unreasonable demands” from the Congress.

ALSO READ
Lok Sabha polls | As TMC decides to go solo, INDIA bloc partners eye minority votes 

“Mamata Banerjee has never said that we are not part of the Opposition bloc in India. The name ‘INDIA’ for the Opposition front was coined by our party supremo herself. We have only stated our intention to contest alone in Bengal due to unjustified demands from the Congress and utterances of its State president Adhir Chowdhury,” Mr. Ghosh said.

This clarification comes amid the backdrop of an impasse over seat-sharing between Trinamool and Congress, with Ms. Banerjee’s recent announcement of Trinamool’s decision to go solo in Bengal.

In response, the Congress adopted a conciliatory tone, acknowledging Ms. Banerjee’s significance within the Opposition INDIA alliance, and expressing optimism about resolving the seat-sharing deadlock.

Also Read | Hopeful of solving Bengal seat-sharing impasse with TMC: Jairam Ramesh

ALSO READ
Division in Bengal, Punjab in INDIA bloc not a blow to INDIA bloc: Sitaram Yechury

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, on Thursday, expressed hope for a solution to the impasse.

Ms. Banerjee, while affirming Trinamool’s commitment to the Opposition alliance on Wednesday, clarified that the party would remain a part of the INDIA bloc at the national level, indicating that strategic decisions would follow post-elections.

Related Topics

West Bengal / national politics / All India Trinamool Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.