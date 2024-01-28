Trinamool very much part of Opposition INDIA bloc at national level, says spokesperson

January 28, 2024 05:08 am | Updated 05:08 am IST - Kolkata

The Trinamool Congress on January 27 asserted that its leader, Mamata Banerjee, has never indicated a departure from the Opposition INDIA bloc at the national level, despite recent announcements of the party’s decision to contest the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal alone.

On the ongoing speculation surrounding Trinamool’s stance within the Opposition front, spokesperson Kunal Ghosh emphasised that Ms. Banerjee only advocated the party’s solo participation in the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal owing to “unreasonable demands” from the Congress.

“Mamata Banerjee has never said that we are not part of the Opposition bloc in India. The name ‘INDIA’ for the Opposition front was coined by our party supremo herself. We have only stated our intention to contest alone in Bengal due to unjustified demands from the Congress and utterances of its State president Adhir Chowdhury,” Mr. Ghosh said.

This clarification comes amid the backdrop of an impasse over seat-sharing between Trinamool and Congress, with Ms. Banerjee’s recent announcement of Trinamool’s decision to go solo in Bengal.

In response, the Congress adopted a conciliatory tone, acknowledging Ms. Banerjee’s significance within the Opposition INDIA alliance, and expressing optimism about resolving the seat-sharing deadlock.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, on Thursday, expressed hope for a solution to the impasse.

Ms. Banerjee, while affirming Trinamool’s commitment to the Opposition alliance on Wednesday, clarified that the party would remain a part of the INDIA bloc at the national level, indicating that strategic decisions would follow post-elections.