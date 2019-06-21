National

Trinamool to skip meetings

The Trinamool government in West Bengal will continue its boycott of meetings called by the Centre until the Union Home Ministry stops sending advisories to the State under Article 355 of the Constitution, party MP Saugata Roy told the Lok Sabha on Friday. Article 355 pertains to the duty of the Union to protect the States against external aggression and internal disturbance.

