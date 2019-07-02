Trinamool says Centre is flouting Parliament rules

The Trinamool on Tuesday accused the BJP government of bypassing the rules of Parliament to try to push its agenda.

Party leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien said the government had listed the Central Educational Institutions (Reservations in Teachers’ Cadre) Bill, 2019 without giving adequate time for the Opposition members to study it.

“This is a trainee government, they don’t know how to run the Parliament. At 3 p.m., they gave a supplementary list of business with the educational institutions Bill. What about my right as a member to bring an amendment,” Mr. O’Brien asked presspersons.

The Bill seeks to provide for reservation in direct recruitment of persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Educationally Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections for the teaching cadre in Central educational institutions. The Bill will replace the ordinance promulgated in this regard. It was cleared by the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Mr. O’Brien also accused the government of using the ordinance route far more frequently than their predecessors.

“This government is an ordinance factory. First 30 years of Parliament only one in every 10 bills was an ordinance, in the next 30 years two bills out of every 10 used the ordinance route. Now it is four out of every 10 bills,” he added.

He said the also accused BJP government was repeatedly trying to divert most of the debate towards the law and order situation in West Bengal, ignoring the rest of the country. His colleague in the Lok Sabha, Sudip Bandhopadhyay, said, “The Trinamool will not allow Parliament rules to be rewritten for the BJP’s 2021 agenda,” he added, referring to the West Bengal Assembly polls which are scheduled for 2021.

He also accused the BJP government of quoting two different figures on political violence in West Bengal. He said the Home Ministry had refused to give any figure on the number of people killed in political violence in West Bengal when a question was raised in the Lok Sabha. However, in a recent advisory to West Bengal, the Ministry had claimed that the death toll due to political violence in West Bengal rose from 36 in 2016 to 96 in 2018 and 26 deaths were reported in 2019.