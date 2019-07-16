Trinamool opposes Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday said it would oppose the Motor Vehicle Bill and try to move amendments in the Rajya Sabha where the Opposition was better placed to oppose it.

The party’s Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien told reporters here that the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, infringed on the State’s rights and the government did not adopt any of the corrections suggested by a committee during the Bill’s earlier introduction in the 16th Lok Sabha.

On Monday, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari re-introduced the Bill in the Lok Sabha. Originally, the UPA government had started working on it and it had gone through many changes since then.

“The government is trying to promote the Bill as a legislation that will cut down accidents. That’s a half truth. The Bill is against the federal structure of our Constitution and takes away the State’s powers,” Mr. O’Brien said. It seeks to have one common driving licence and also introduce uniform road taxes as commuter-friendly steps.

Mr. Gadkari had on Monday clarified in the Lok Sabha that the Bill would not be binding on States.

“None of the recommendations made by the select committee have been adopted by the government. In the Lok Sabha, they have the numbers but in the Rajya Sabha we will move amendments,” Mr. O’ Brien said.