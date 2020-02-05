Trinamool objects to naming of MP for disorderly conduct

The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday objected to the fact that one of its members, Dola Sen, was named for gross disorderly conduct while she was actually absent in the Rajya Sabha.

Ms. Sen was named along with 20 other members for storming into the well of the House. The Opposition members were protesting after they were denied the opportunity to hold a debate on the nationwide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register Citizens.

Ms. Sen was in Kolkata and was not present in House. TMC MP Nadimul Haq flagged the error. “One Minister outside Parliament is showing such disorderly conduct, but there is no action against him. But the MP who is not here is being named,” Mr. Haq said in an indirect reference to Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur. Mr. Thakur was barred from campaigning by the Election Commission following his controversial comments “goli maaro” during a rally in Delhi.

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu assured Mr. Haq that the error would be rectified.