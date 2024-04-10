GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Trinamool MP takes Matua guru’s name during oath, VP asks her to follow set format

“It is an unfortunate day that I can’t take my God’s name in Parliament. It is deeply insulting for the Matua community,” said Trinamul MP Mamata Thakur

April 10, 2024 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
TMC Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Bala Thakur

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Bala Thakur | Photo Credit: PTI

Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Thakur who was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha was made to take her oath again after she substituted “Shri Shri Hari Guru Chand Thakur” in place of “God” while taking oath of office.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar insisted that she read out the prescribed format instead of the deviation. The episode has set off a controversy as Harichand Thakur is regarded a saint by the Matua community to which Ms. Thakur belongs to. Both the BJP and the TMC are wooing the community.

Also Read | Identity, statehood and the conundrum of citizenship in West Bengal

“It is an unfortunate day that I can’t take my God’s name in Parliament. It is deeply insulting for the Matua community. Prime Minister visits our temple and speaks about our God, but we aren’t allowed to take oath in his name in our Parliament,” Ms. Thakur said.

Sources in the Rajya Sabha secretariat said Mr. Dhankhar was only following the laid down conventions and the rules. “There is a Kerala High Court ruling in a similar case where the court has clearly said that the prescribed format has to be followed,” a senior Rajya Sabha official said.

