Trinamool MP Sushmita Dev flags censorship of Opposition voices in House

Ms. Dev and Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh have rallied dissenting members in the Rajya Sabha

Ms. Dev and Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh have rallied dissenting members in the Rajya Sabha

Logic and reasoning are not enough to win debates in the Parliament. The Monsoon Session has hardly seen any business since it commenced on June 18. Rajya Sabha, the House of the Elders, has seen multiple disruptions and adjournments following loud protests by the Opposition members.

Two members — Trinamool Congress’ Sushmita Dev and Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh — till they were suspended with 21 others this week have turned out to be the megaphones for the Opposition that has put up a joint front to seek a discussion on price rise of essential commodities.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Trinamool members protest at Parliament House on July 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

From coordinated slogans attacking the government and placards with catchy captions, the Rajya Sabha has seen vociferous protests in the past two weeks.

Ms. Dev says when the Opposition parties join issues, things fall into place. “General agreement is to reflect the mood of the nation since the government is not allowing a debate. When Sanjay Singh raises slogans we amplify him, our slogans are a mix of Hindi and Bengali….it flows from our unity on the floor,” she says when asked if they plan the slogans. Ms. Dev was among the first batch of 19 members who were suspended from the Rajya Sabha on July 26. The suspension stands till July 29.

She says the party gives responsibility to one or two members to get the placards printed and bring them to the House.

Mr. Singh says he has been giving notices under Rule 267 to suspend business of the day to discuss issues such as price rise, imposition of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and on the Gujarat hooch tragedy that has claimed 42 lives so far but the government has refused to take note.

“I am in politics for the past 27 years, I have worked for street vendors for 17 years, raising slogans is not new for me. It is just that my efforts are complemented by all members in the well. Everyone does their bit by raising their voice in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Bengali, whoever can be heard,” said Mr. Singh, who was the 20 th member to be suspended from the Rajya Sabha on July 27. On Thursday, three more members were suspended.

Ms. Dev claims there is a complete censorship of the Opposition on Rajya Sabha Television (RSTV), rechristened Sansad TV, and they are forced to raise their voice and bring placards to get themselves heard. On July 21, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said that placards are not allowed in the House and the members who brought them shall be named in the bulletin for carrying objectionable items. According to an official, the Parliamentary Customs and Conventions as codified in the ‘Handbook for the Members of Rajya Sabha,’ “production of exhibits on the floor of the House is not in order.”

“Please watch RSTV….When we are in the well of the House you can censor us, but when leaders of Opposition parties while they are standing at their seats —Derek O Brien, Sanjay Raut, Mallikarjun Kharge ji — at least show them. If you are going to control the cameras in a way to censor members who are not even in the well then we are forced to bring placards,” Ms. Dev said.

She says even when the House is in order, the cameras most of the time are focussed on the Chair and not the Opposition members when they are speaking. “They give us as little visibility as possible, the kind of censorship going around in the country is also going around inside the House,” she said.

Ms. Dev joined the All India Trinamool Congress after quitting the Indian National Congress last year. She was nominated by the Trinamool Congress to the Rajya Sabha and was elected unopposed in September 2021.