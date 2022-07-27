Trinamool MP Saugata Roy urges relook at Agnipath

Trinamool member Saugata Roy speaks in the Lok Sabha on July 27, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@sansad_tv

July 27, 2022 21:17 IST

Mr. Roy says young people are in the dark over what would happen to their careers after the four-year tenure in the armed forces is over

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy on Wednesday asked the Centre to review the new armed forces recruitment scheme, Agnipath, stating that young people are in the dark over what would happen to their careers after the four-year tenure in the armed forces is over. He was raising the issue under Rule 377 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

“Soldiers would be recruited for four years only under the Agnipath scheme, with no retirement benefits like pensions. After four years only 25% of recruits would be absorbed as regulars for a period of 15 years, while 75% will be relieved. The youth feel that the government’s policy of recruitment to the armed forces is playing with their career. Youth are questioning as to what will happen to their careers after four years as there is so much unemployment in India,” he said. He added that the move should be relooked in view of the economic and social impact it will likely have.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also asked the Chair, BJP MP Renu Devi, to suggest the revocation of suspension of four Congress MPs - Manickam Tagore, T.N. Prathapan, Ramya Haridas and Jothimani - who had been suspended for the duration of the Monsoon Session on Monday.

While Mr. Roy spoke on Agnipath, Lakshadweep MP Faizal P.P. Mohammad said that residents on the island were finding it difficult to access air ambulances in case of grave medical emergencies as aircraft, operated by carrier Pawan Hans, are being diverted for VIP use by the administration. "At least five people have lost their lives because of this," he said. He urged the Centre to inquire about the issue and restore the air ambulance service fully.