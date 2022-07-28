India

Trinamool MP Pratima Mondal raises issues of hate crimes in Lok Sabha

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on, July 27. | Photo Credit: PTI
Special Correspondent NEW DELHI July 28, 2022 01:27 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 01:27 IST

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and Trinamool Congress MP Pratima Mondal, faced off in the Lok Sabha, after the latter raised the issue of rising hate crimes in the country.

Ms. Mondal was speaking in the Lok Sabha in the post lunch session, when matters under Rule 377 were being raised by MPs. “Hate crimes are defined as physical acts of aggression against the property and person of an individual or a group of individuals on the basis of religion. Incidents of the same are rising in the country at an alarming rate and the ruling party at the Centre has an active role to play in it to divert attention from inflation and developmental challenges, the flames of hatred are being ignited. If strong measures are not taken, it will lead to an internal security issue as pointed out by General (retired) M.M. Naravane. The government must wake up from its slumber and take necessary action immediately,” she said.

As soon as she finished speaking, Mr. Thakur, who was in the House at that time, objected to certain references in her speech and said that law and order was a State subject and that BJP workers were also being killed in West Bengal under the Trinamool government.

At this, Renu Devi, who was in the Chair at the time, said that things should be well considered before speaking.

