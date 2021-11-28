Trinamool likely to skip Opposition meet convened by Mallikarjun Kharge on November 29

New Delhi

28 November 2021 11:45 IST

The Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha has convened a floor coordination meeting ahead of the winter session of Parliament.

Ahead of the winter session of Parliament that gets under way on Monday, cracks in the Opposition are already visible as Trinamool Congress (TMC) is likely to skip the floor coordination meeting on Monday, convened by Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Congress had managed to persuade around 15 Opposition parties on Friday to skip the Constitution Day celebrations in the Central Hall of Parliament to “protest against the undermining of the Constitution under the Narendra Modi Government”.

The TMC was part of the joint Opposition action but such unity may not be seen during the session.

Asked to comment about reports of the TMC skipping Mr. Kharge’s meeting, party leader in Parliament Derek O’Brien did not specifically respond to the question. “It’s the issues that will bring about total unity in the Opposition,” Mr. O’Brien told The Hindu.

Relations between the TMC and the Congress have nosedived in recent times after the TMC’s ambitious expansion plans in States such as Goa and the induction of 12 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya to become the principal Opposition party in the Northeastern State.

The TMC’s new found aggression against the Congress is not only driven by election strategist Prashant Kishor’s move to project West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha election but also a fallout of the Congress choosing to ally with the Left Front in Bengal in the crucial Assembly election earlier this year.

Opinions within the Congress too were divided on the issue of reaching out to the TMC but the party’s parliamentary strategy group, headed by Sonia Gandhi, decided to go ahead with it.

“...Indian National Congress is the principal Opposition party, the central pillar of the Opposition in this country. We have long experience, both in governance and now for the last seven years or more in opposition,” Deputy Leader of the Congress in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma had told reporters at a press briefing on Friday.

“We have a constitutional duty, which we recognise and we are conscious of the fact that as the main Opposition party of this country, there are expectations of the people that we will take up issues that concern our citizens,” he added.