GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Trinamool leaders out of sync with party line despite LS polls show

The party’s Birbhum MP Satabdi Roy took a dig at jailed Trinamool strongman Anubrata Mondal and said elections can be won without violence. Mr. Mondal, now in Tihar jail, has often been accused of perpetuating political violence

Published - June 12, 2024 10:38 pm IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
Trinamool Congress’s Satabdi Roy, the Lok Sabha member from Birbhum

Trinamool Congress’s Satabdi Roy, the Lok Sabha member from Birbhum | Photo Credit: PTI

After a stellar show in the Lok Sabha election in which the party won 29 of the 42 seats in West Bengal, leaders of the Trinamool Congress are targeting one another, appearing out of sync with the party line.

Four-time Lok Sabha member from Birbhum, Satabadi Roy, who won with a margin of over 1.97 lakh votes, took a dig at Trinamool’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal saying it is “possible to win elections without violence”.

At 38%, Trinamool Congress sends highest proportion of woman MPs to Lok Sabha

Birbhum has been synonymous with political violence and Mr. Mondal, now in Tihar jail, has been accused of targeting the supporters of Opposition parties. The Trinamool leader was arrested in July 2022 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the cattle smuggling scam and has been behind the bars since then. After his arrest, the Trinamool won the panchayat elections and the Lok Sabha election in the district without much resistance. The party won the Bolpur Lok Sabha seat in Birbhum district by a margin of 3.27 lakh votes this time. The remarks by the veteran party MP came despite the Trinamool leadership keeping faith in Mr. Mondal and retaining him as district president even after two years of his arrest.

In the State’s Hooghly district, Balagarh MLA and Dalit writer Manoranjan Byapari said he was asked to keep away from the Lok Sabha election on the ‘instructions’ of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The award-winning author said he was being singled out because he raised questions on the corruption within Trinamool. The party won the Hooghly seat by a margin of 76,000 votes.

Factionalism has been one of the major challenges for the ruling dispensation and Ms. Banerjee and party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee have been trying to keep the house in order. While daggers are drawn in the Bharatiya Janata Party over the party’s poll debacle, the fact that Trinamool leaders are sounding discordant notes has been a subject of discussion in political circles.

Ms. Banerjee has already expressed her anger towards a section of police officers and has said that they were “trying to ride two boats together”. She raised questions on how news of important administrative developments reached Opposition leaders in the State.

Old guard, new blood, and I-PAC boost, contributed to Trinamool success in West Bengal

Abhishek on break

In another development, Mr. Banerjee, who played a key role in the Lok Sabha election, announced on social media that he will be taking “a short hiatus from the organisation” for medical reasons. “In light of some pressing medical reasons, I will be taking a short hiatus from the organisation. This time off will be an opportunity for me to humbly explore and understand the needs of our people and community. I trust that GoWB will act swiftly and leave no stone unturned to ensure justice for those in need,” he posted.

Related stories

Related Topics

West Bengal / All India Trinamool Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.