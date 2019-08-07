Trinamool leader hacked to death in Malda

A 32-year-old man, stated to be a local leader of the Trinamool Congress, was hacked to death in Malda district of West Bengal, the police said on Tuesday.

Trinamool MLA Dipali Biswas said the victim, Pradip Roy, was the party’s booth president of Majhra gram panchayat. He blamed the BJP for his killing, a charge denied by the party.

“He was hacked to death as he did not yield to pressure by BJP leaders to join the party,” the victim’s brother-in-law Goutam Roy said.

Pradip Roy, a resident of Majhra village under Gajole police station limits, was killed by unidentified assailants on Monday night when he was returning home on his motorcycle, police said.

BJP district president Gobinda Mondal claimed that the murder was a result of the TMC’s infighting.

Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said one person has been arrested in connection with the killing.