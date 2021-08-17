National

Trinamool doesn’t believe in ‘poaching’: Derek O'Brien

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien addressing a press conference in New Delhi on August 17, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien on August 17 said his party did not believe in ‘poaching’ or ‘breaking any party’ but was ready to welcome talented people with similar vision.

Mr. O’Brien was responding to questions from reporters on Sushmita Dev joining the TMC from the Congress.

“All Indian Trinamool Congress does not believe in poaching and breaking. If there are talented people or share a similar vision and they reach out to us [AITC], we welcome them,” he stated.

Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev, who recently joined the party, during a press conference in New Delhi on August 17, 2021.

Commenting on the impact of Ms. Dev joining the TMC on the Opposition unity, he “reconfirmed” that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee would attend a virtual meeting convened by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on August 20.

“In Parliament, you have seen the Opposition working together. Every one among them has a different relationship but our goal is the same,” he asserted.

Earlier, former Lok Sabha member and son of former President Pranab Mukherjee, Abhijit Mukherjee, had joined the TMC.


