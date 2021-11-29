Trinamool Congress to change constitution

Its committees to have more leaders from outside West Bengal

Trinamool Congress on Monday announced its decision to change its constitution so that it can induct more members in its committees from other States.

The decision was taken at a meeting attended by party chairperson Mamata Banerjee and leaders like Yashwant Sinha, Pawan Verma and Mukul Sangma. The working committee empowered Ms. Banerjee to make the necessary changes to the party’s structure.

“In the present political situation, only the Trinamool Congress can take on the Bharatiya Janata Party. Under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, we are ready for the battle. After the meeting today, Trinamool Congress will emerge in a new pan-India avatar,” said Pawan Verma who joined the party recently.

TMC MP and national spokesperson Derek O’ Brien said these changes did not mean that there would be a change in the DNA of the party. “To defeat the BJP, Mamata di is the strongest, most credible and the most experienced leader. This is because she is not only a three-time Chief Minister, but also a seven-term MP,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Ms. Banerjee felicitated former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma and other Congress leaders who joined the Trinamool Congress recently. The party’s national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee was also present at the working committee meeting held at the residence of the Chief Minister.

Along with Ms. Banerjee, several leaders, including Mr. Sinha and Mr. Verma, spoke at the meeting. Other issues like whether the TMC should join the Congress in protesting against the policies of the Union government were discussed. The leadership appreciated the party’s work in Tripura.