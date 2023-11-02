ADVERTISEMENT

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra appears before ethics panel in cash-for-query case

November 02, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - New Delhi

The Committee is probing Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey’s bribe-for-query allegations against Ms. Moitra.

PTI

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra arrives to appear before Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, at Parliament House complex, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra, who is at the centre of a bribe-for-query row, appeared before the Ethics Committee of the lower house on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Mr. Dubey has accused Ms. Moitra of asking questions, which were keyed in through her parliamentary account, at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in return for bribes and favours from the Dubai-based scion of a well-known business family.

Ms. Moitra has admitted that she shared her log-in credentials with Mr. Hiranandani, whom she has described as a close friend for a long time, but has ruled out any pecuniary motive and asserted that the questions were always hers.

The Trinamool Congress MP has claimed that the Adani Group is behind the "bogus" charges due to her strident criticism of the business conglomerate.

