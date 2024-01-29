Trinamool Congress flays Nitish for frequent ‘political somersaults’

January 29, 2024 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - Kolkata

The Trinamool on Sunday slammed JD(U) president Nitish Kumar for his “repeated political somersaults” after he dumped the 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar, and asserted that people will respond fittingly to such “opportunism”.

Mr. Kumar resigned as Bihar Chief Minister earlier in the day, saying "things were not working well" for him in the 'Mahagathbandhan' he had joined less than 18 months ago and in the Opposition bloc INDIA.

"Nitish Kumar is known for his political somersaults at regular intervals. It is unfortunate that he has decided to quit the opposition grouping INDIA and is likely to join the NDA. The people will give a befitting reply to such political opportunism," Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy said.

This marks the second instance of Kumar's volte face in less than 18 months, following his departure from the BJP and subsequent alliance with the RJD-Congress combine. Earlier in 2013, Kumar severed ties with the BJP-led NDA and had been part of the JD(U)-RJD-Congress alliance in the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls, which it won.

Asked about the impact of JD(U)'s exit from the bloc, Mr. Roy said it does not come as a jolt for the alliance. "It is not good politically if an ally leaves you. But, such things do happen in politics, people come and go. So, it is not a jolt," he said.

Another Trinamool leader, speaking on the condition of anonymity, expressed concerns over Mr. Kumar's political reliability.

"Trinamool was always apprehensive of his credibility because of his history of somersaults. But, the Congress considered Kumar to be a very credible partner," the leader said.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Trinamool Minister Firhad Hakim exuded confidence in the Opposition blocs’ ability to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"People are watching everything. If you try to disregard the people’s mandate because of your own political opportunism, you will get a befitting reply in a democracy. Mamata Banerjee is one of the architects of the Opposition alliance, and it will defeat the BJP in the Parliamentary elections," Hakim asserted.

Ms. Banerjee, the Trinamool supremo and Chief Minister of West Bengal, had recently announced that her party will go solo in Bengal, amid an impasse over seat-sharing with the Congress.

