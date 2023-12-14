Trinamool Congress condemns suspension of Derek O'Brien, calls for Amit Shah's resignation

December 14, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - KOLKATA

The Trinamool Congress on Thursday criticised the BJP-led Union government for suspending its Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien and called for the immediate resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the Parliament security breach.

The Trinamool accused the government of failing to ensure the safety of Parliament while actively suspending opposition MPs from the House.

Mr. O'Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the Winter Session. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar cited "unruly behaviour" and "misconduct" as reasons for the disciplinary action. Mr. O'Brien had sought a discussion on the breach in Parliament security.

Opposition MPs expressed disapproval of Mr. O'Brien's suspension and raised concerns about the lack of action against the BJP MP who authorised the entry of the two individuals responsible for the security breach in Parliament on Wednesday.

‘No action against BJP MP’

"Fifteen MPs were suspended whereas no action was taken against the BJP MP who issued the pass to the intruders. Is this justice? The Home Minister must immediately resign and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must come to Parliament and make a statement on the floor of the House," Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

Apart from Mr. O'Brien, 14 Lok Sabha MPs were also suspended for disrupting House proceedings.

The Trinamool leader said the BJP has failed to ensure the safety of the Parliament and the MPs, and now they are attempting to divert attention by suspending opposition MPs.

‘Deflecting attention’

"An MP has every right to ask questions, even if they are uncomfortable. The BJP is trying to deflect attention from its failures," said Mr. Ghosh.

"Suspension and expulsion have become two potent tools of the BJP government to intimidate the Opposition. However, such threats won't yield any results," he remarked.

Mr. O'Brien, a three-time member of the Upper House of Parliament, had previously faced suspension from the Rajya Sabha on two occasions for alleged misconduct.

In response, the Opposition BJP in West Bengal dismissed the allegations as baseless. BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said: "The Trinamool Congress has maligned the state through its violent and corrupt politics. In Delhi too, Trinamool Congress MPs are tarnishing the image of the State through their theatrics."

