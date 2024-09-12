Tributes pour in from across the aisle for Sitaram Yechury

Tributes poured in for CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, who passed away on Thursday, from friends, admirers and opponents. While Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi called him “protector of the idea of India”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated his “ability to connect across the political spectrum.” Arch political rival West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too mourned his death calling it a loss for national politics.

Friends mourned the void left behind by him. Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi recalled her friendship with Mr. Yechury which began in 2004 at a time when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance was formed. “He was uncompromising in his commitment to the values of our country’s Constitution embodied so very forcefully in its preamble. He was fierce in his determination to protect India’s diversity and was a powerful champion of secularism,” Ms. Gandhi said. She credited him for contributing enormously to the emergence of the INDIA group in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

‘A source of inspiration’

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in a letter expressing condolence to Mr. Yechury’s wife Seema Chishti, wrote, “Mr. Yechury’s contributions to the nation and his steadfast dedication to the betterment of society have left an indelible mark. His leadership and service will remain a source of inspiration for generations to come.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, lamenting his death, said the Left movement and Indian politics had lost a towering figure. “His dedication to the cause of the working class, secularism, social justice, equality, and progressive values shaped a distinguished career that will continue to inspire future generations,” Mr. Stalin said.

CPI General Secretary D. Raja, who had a long association with Mr. Yechury going back to their student movement days and concomitant Rajya Sabha terms, said Mr. Yechury was a “lucid writer, able parliamentarian and a capable leader.” “His loss will be felt in Left and democratic circles.”

RJD MP Manoj K. Jha recounted his meeting with Mr. Yechury just a few weeks ago. “He was full of ideas on what to do next. Every death leaves a void, but it is difficult to fill the void left by him.”

“Democratic socialism has lost its most ardent champion and secularism its most passionate voice,” former Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi said. “To a friend of friends with a heart of gold I offer farewell in utter and disconsolate grief,” Mr. Gandhi said.

A host of BJP leaders paid homage to Mr. Yechury. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a post on X, calling Mr. Yechury a friend with whom he had several interactions, said, “In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as a seasoned parliamentarian who was known for his knowledge and articulation.” External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also recalled his close ties with Mr. Yechury. “We studied together and maintained close ties for over five decades. Always valued our discussions and debates,” he said in a post on X. JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called Mr. Yechury’s death an “irreparable loss”