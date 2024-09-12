GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tributes pour in from across the aisle for Sitaram Yechury

Rahul calls him “protector of the idea of India”, while Modi appreciated his “ability to connect across the political spectrum”

Updated - September 12, 2024 10:23 pm IST - New Delhi: 

The Hindu Bureau
CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat pays tribute to party general secretary Sitaram Yechury at the party office in New Delhi, on September 12, 2024.

CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat pays tribute to party general secretary Sitaram Yechury at the party office in New Delhi, on September 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Tributes poured in for CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, who passed away on Thursday, from friends, admirers and opponents. While Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi called him “protector of the idea of India”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated his “ability to connect across the political spectrum.” Arch political rival West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too mourned his death calling it a loss for national politics.  

Friends mourned the void left behind by him. Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi recalled her friendship with Mr. Yechury which began in 2004 at a time when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance was formed. “He was uncompromising in his commitment to the values of our country’s Constitution embodied so very forcefully in its preamble. He was fierce in his determination to protect India’s diversity and was a powerful champion of secularism,” Ms. Gandhi said. She credited him for contributing enormously to the emergence of the INDIA group in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read | Sitaram Yechury: The man with multiple identities

‘A source of inspiration’

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in a letter expressing condolence to Mr. Yechury’s wife Seema Chishti, wrote, “Mr. Yechury’s contributions to the nation and his steadfast dedication to the betterment of society have left an indelible mark. His leadership and service will remain a source of inspiration for generations to come.”  

Sitaram Yechury: Political timeline of the lifelong Communist

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, lamenting his death, said the Left movement and Indian politics had lost a towering figure. “His dedication to the cause of the working class, secularism, social justice, equality, and progressive values shaped a distinguished career that will continue to inspire future generations,” Mr. Stalin said. 

CPI General Secretary D. Raja, who had a long association with Mr. Yechury going back to their student movement days and concomitant Rajya Sabha terms, said Mr. Yechury was a “lucid writer, able parliamentarian and a capable leader.” “His loss will be felt in Left and democratic circles.”  

Also Read | Sitaram Yechury, the quintessential Marxist-Leninist

RJD MP Manoj K. Jha recounted his meeting with Mr. Yechury just a few weeks ago. “He was full of ideas on what to do next. Every death leaves a void, but it is difficult to fill the void left by him.”  

“Democratic socialism has lost its most ardent champion and secularism its most passionate voice,” former Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi said. “To a friend of friends with a heart of gold I offer farewell in utter and disconsolate grief,” Mr. Gandhi said. 

A host of BJP leaders paid homage to Mr. Yechury. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a post on X, calling Mr. Yechury a friend with whom he had several interactions, said, “In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as a seasoned parliamentarian who was known for his knowledge and articulation.” External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also recalled his close ties with Mr. Yechury. “We studied together and maintained close ties for over five decades. Always valued our discussions and debates,” he said in a post on X. JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called Mr. Yechury’s death an “irreparable loss” 

Published - September 12, 2024 10:06 pm IST

Related Topics

death / Communist Party of India -Marxist

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.