Tribunal upholds ban on JKLF

An Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act Tribunal has declared the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front an “unlawful association.” The outfit, headed by separatist Yasin Malik, was banned by the Home Ministry on March 22. The Tribunal concludes there was “sufficient cause” to declare ‘JKLF-Y’ as an unlawful association.

Counsel R.M. Tufail argued before the Tribunal that Mr. Malik has “never espoused the cause of secession and/or terrorism.”

He submitted that Mr. Malik never advocated or indulged in activities which tend to directly or indirectly support extremism or militancy in Jammu and Kashmir. He said there had never been any statement from Mr. Malik which is “anti-national in character or intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.”

The Tribunal said in its order that, “The FIRs pertain to a long period of time and the oldest being placed on record is of the year 1987. Thus, there is noticeable consistency in the organised manner of protest and the object of the protest. Even in cases where FIRs are lodged for slogan shouting, the contents of the slogan are a direct affront to the sovereignty of the State and are undoubtedly anti-national,” the Tribunal said.

It added that “protests are a necessary part of a vibrant democracy but if the direction and object of the protest is intended to cause law and order problem and is in the form and shape of disruption to the territorial integrity of India, such protests can certainly not be a part of any democratic process.” “There is a significant difference in protesting on an issue and protesting for territorial sovereignty. There are statements attributed to Mohd. Yasin Malik as also to the office-bearers of the respondent Association which are separatists in character and support extremism and militancy in Jammu and Kashmir. Such statements have the potential of instigating sentiments which ultimately become prejudicial to the territorial integrity and security of the country. It is not within the domain of this Tribunal to assess the credibility of the allegations in the FIRs,” the Tribunal ordered.

The Ministry said the JKLF was responsible for the murder of four Indian Air Force personnel and abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of the then Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.