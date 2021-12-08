Tribes association calls for 72-hour shutdown in Manipur

The Konsa Khul Areas Joint Action Committee has imposed a 72-hour shutdown in Manipur effective from Wednesday midnight.

A statement issued by the Joint Tribes Association said the decision was to protest against the refusal of the Government to rename the upcoming National Sports University as the National Sports University Konsa Khul.

The activists said the shutdown will impact the national highways and all national projects like the ongoing construction works of the railways and the tunnelling works. The tribal leaders said the Government should bear the consequences. Officials said the police have stepped up security measures to maintain law and order. Some top ranking officials said the demand is not justified.

Former Chief Minister and CLP leader Okram Ibobi said, “It was during the Congress tenure that the Centre had sanctioned ₹100 crore for the first phase of the National Sports University. It is in recognition of the talents of the players of Manipur. We had acquired enough land in Thoubal district. However, the non-Congress Government in Manipur had shifted the venue to Koutruk. There have been various forms of obstructions and counter demands delaying the construction work of the proposed NSU.”

Manipur Chief Minister and noted football player N. Biren, who also holds the Home portfolio, is in close touch with sports Minister Letpao Haokip on the matter. The police and the paramilitary personnel will be deployed along the national highways and the sites of the national projects, officials said.