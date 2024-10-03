GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tribal party of Bangladesh hill tracts blames security forces, settlers for recent riots

The statement also claimed that hundreds of Jumma people were injured and over 100 houses and shops, including the CHT Regional Council office, were burned and looted

Published - October 03, 2024 07:45 pm IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali

Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS), which signed a peace accord with the Bangladesh government in 1997 to end decades of insurgency, has made a set of demands in wake to recent communal clashes in three hill districts of the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT), located in close proximity to Tripura. The PCJSS, the apex body of the indigenous people, commonly known as Jummas, has accused Bangladesh government forces and Bengali “settlers” of causing the clashes resulting in loss of lives and destruction of homes and shops.

In a statement released on Thursday (October 3, 2024), the group’s Assistant Media Secretary Sajib Chakma stated that the solution to the crisis lies in the full implementation of the CHT Accord. “There is no alternative to a political and peaceful solution to the CHT crisis without the implementation of the CHT Accord of 1997,” Chakma said.

The clashes on September 19 and 20 in Khagrachari, Dighinala, and Rangamati resulted in the deaths of five people including one Bengali and four tribal men. The statement also claimed that hundreds of Jumma people were injured and over 100 houses and shops, including the CHT Regional Council office, were burned and looted.

The PCJSS has made three demands to the interim government of Bangladesh calling for immediate action to bring justice to the tribal people. These demands include a judicial probe into the communal attacks, proper compensation for the families of those killed and injured and punishment for those involved in the attacks.

Interestingly, the PCJSS earlier refused to join with its rivals, the UPDF and UPDF (Democratic), to issue a joint statement condemning the incidents in the CHT. These groups often engage in violent clashes in an attempt to expand their influence over the hill tracts.

Published - October 03, 2024 07:45 pm IST

Related Topics

Bangladesh / Tripura

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.