Tribal man held in Manipur on drug peddling charge

An alleged drug dealer was shot and wounded in an exchange of fire between police commandos and armed drug dealers in Kangpokpi district of Manipur on Friday night, police sources said on Saturday.

The wounded tribal drug dealer was identified as Mangminshei, 28, of Laikhoi Ching in the district. Two other accomplices escaped under the cover of darkness.

The BJP-led coalition had declared a war against drugs in the State. For quite some time, the members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the party’s youth wing, have been raiding various places for rounding up drug pushers.

The BJYM activists said that on receipt of highly reliable information, a combined team of police commandos of Imphal West district and some BJYM members searched some houses at Laikot Ching in Kangpokpi district under the Saprameina police station limits on Friday.

On seeing the approaching team, the alleged drug dealers opened fire to which the police commandos retaliated. After some minutes, the team found the alleged drug dealer, Mangminshei, who was wounded in the left thigh. He was immediately evacuated to a hospital at Saprameina. Sources said he is out of danger.

BJYM sources said its anti-drug campaign would continue.