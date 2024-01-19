Tri-services women contingent, C-295 transport aircraft to make debut at Republic Day parade

January 19, 2024 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A 144 personnel tri-service women contingent would be participating in Republic Day Parade this time for the first time with 48 personnel from each service. Also the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) latest induction, the C-295 medium transport aircraft will make debut over kartavya path during the Republic Day flypast this year.

“A total of 48 Agniveervayu Women would be part of this contingent. Flight Lieutenant Shrishti Verma would be marching as supernumerary Officer of the (tri-service) contingent,” said Wg Cdr Manish Sharma briefing the media on IAF’s participation in the Republic Day parade this year.

A total of 51 aircraft comprising 29 fighters and eight transport aircraft of IAF, 13 helicopters and one heritage aircraft will participate in this year’s Republic Day flypast. This includes four helicopters of the Army and one P-8i maritime patrol aircraft of the Navy which will fly in two separate formations.

A C-295 aircraft flanked by two C-130 aircraft in echelon, will fly as the Arjan formation during Republic Day fly past, said IAF Spokesperson Wg Cdr Ashish Moghe.

The IAF induced the first C-295 in September last year, which will replace the legacy HS-748 Avro transport aircraft in service.

The IAF marching contingent of 144 personnel will be led by Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur with Squadron Leader Sumita Yadav, Squadron Leader Pratiti Alhuwalia and Flight Lieutenant Kirti Rohil as supernumerary Officers. They will be marching to the tune ‘Sound Barrier’ played by 72 lAF musicians and three drum majors. The band will be led by Sergeant CA Daniel.

For the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29 at Vijay Chowk, the IAF Band comprising of 121 musicians would be participating in the event. The band will be led by Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar.

In line with theme of the 75th Republic Day Parade-2024 “Samridh Bharat Sashakt Bharat”, the theme of the IAF tableau is “Bharatiya Vayu Sena: Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar”, said Wg Cdr Sharma. Flight Lieutenant Ananya Sharma and Flying Officer Asma Sheikh, both Su- 30 pilots, would be present on the tableau, he added.

On the tableau, Wg Cdr Sharma said the IAF has been at the forefront of rendering humanitarian aid, both within and across borders. In Operation Kaveri launched on April 24, 2023 to evacuate Indian nationals from strife-torn Sudan, the IAF’s C-130J aircraft were used extensively towards rescuing 3,862 Indians from the country, he noted. “The rear element of the tableau depicts one specific sortie of this mission during which an IAF C-130 extricated Indian nationals from Wadi Sayyidna in Sudan under extremely adverse conditions at night.”

The middle section of the tableau depicts Tejas and SU-30 fighters flying over the Indian Ocean Region which depicts the ever-expanding reach of the lAF- over land, as well as over the sea, he added.