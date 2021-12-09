Tri-service inquiry ordered into IAF chopper crash, says Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI:

All efforts being made to save life of lone survivor, says Defence Minister.

A tri-service inquiry has been ordered by the Indian Air Force (IAF) headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, to investigate the Mi-17 V5 helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other military personnel, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday in a statement in Parliament.

The Flight Data Recorder (FDR) of the crashed helicopter has been recovered from the wreckage in Tamil Nadu, according to an IAF official. It will be sent for analysis to find out what occurred in the last moments before the chopper went down in the forest.

“With profound grief and a heavy heart, I stand to convey the unfortunate news of the crash of the military helicopter in the noon of December 8, 2021, with India’s first CDS, Gen. Bipin Rawat on board,” Mr. Singh said in the statement made first in the Lok Sabha and then in the Rajya Sabha.

“The CDS will be cremated with full military honours,” the Minister added.

The bodies of the victims will be brought to Delhi in an IAF aircraft by Thursday evening. The cremation of Gen. Rawat is scheduled to be held on December 10.

Giving details of the incident, Mr. Singh said Gen. Rawat was on a scheduled visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, to interact with student officers. The IAF helicopter took off from Sulur Air Base at 11.48 a.m. on Wednesday and was expected to land at Wellington by 12.15 p.m. Air Traffic Control at Sulur Air Base lost contact with the helicopter at approximately 12.08 p.m.

Subsequently, a few locals spotted a fire in the forest near Coonoor and rushed to the spot, where they saw the wreckage of military helicopter engulfed in flames, Mr. Singh explained. “Rescue teams from the local administration in the vicinity reached the site and attempted to recover the survivors from the crash site.”

All those recovered from the wreckage were rushed to the Military Hospital, Wellington, and of the 14 people on board the helicopter, 13 succumbed to their injuries. Group Captain Varun Singh is on life support at the hospital and all efforts are being made to save his life, Mr. Singh said, ending the statement by paying homage to the deceased and expressing condolences to the bereaved families.