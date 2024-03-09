ADVERTISEMENT

Tri-service exercise ‘Bharat Shakti’ to demonstrate prowess of indigenously manufactured equipment

March 09, 2024 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the exercise at Pokhran in Rajasthan on March 12.

PTI

Displaying the might of indigenous weapons and equipment of Indian Armed Forces. Integrated tri-service exercise ‘Bharat Shakti’ is slated be held at Pokhran in Rajasthan on March 12. Photo: X/@adgpi

Integrated tri-service exercise 'Bharat Shakti' is slated be held at Pokhran in Rajasthan on March 12 and it will showcase the "shock and awe" that the armed forces seek to achieve in an operational situation by employing manoeuvre and fighting capabilities effectively, a top army official said on March 9.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the exercise.

'Bharat Shakti' will also demonstrate the prowess of indigenously manufactured defence equipment of the three services, Additional Director General, Army Design Bureau, Major General C S Mann told reporters in New Delhi.

The integrated tri-service firepower and manoeuvre exercise at Pokhran will be held for about 50 minutes, he said.

“The exercise will showcase live integrated multi-domain operations of the three services in offensive operations using indigenous equipment,” Major General Mann said.

LCA Tejas, ALH Mk-IV, mobile anti-drone system, T90 tanks, Dhanush, K9 Vajra and Pinaka are among the platforms that will be demonstrated during Exercise Bharat Shakti, he said.

"It will showcase the 'shock and awe' that the three services seek to achieve in an operational situation by employing manoeuvre and fighting capabilities effectively," Major General Mann said.

The live demonstration will be followed by a static equipment display.

"Synergised joint operations will be decisive in the Indian context. Through live firepower and manoeuvre demonstration, it is endeavoured to showcase the tri-services operational capabilities to counter any threat leveraging indigenous capability and the ability to undertake conflicts in the face of global upheavals," he said.

