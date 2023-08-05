Tremors jolt Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and parts of northern India

August 05, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - New Delhi

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan which shook parts of northern India, including the national capital and Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 night.

The temblor hit the mountainous regions of Afghanistan at 9.31 p.m. and residents of the national capital region felt the tremors soon after.

"The quake hit twice at around 9.30 p.m.," said Preeti Shankar, who resides in a high-rise apartment in Noida on the eastern fringes of the national capital.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at 36.38 degrees north on the latitude and 70.77 degrees east on the longitude in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, the National Centre for Seismology said.

This was the third quake to hit J&K in the day.

Earlier the region was jolted by quakes occurring in Pakistan and in the Hindu Kush region at 8.36 a.m. and 10.24 a.m. The two quakes, in that order, were measured 4.8 and 5.2 on the Richter Scale.

