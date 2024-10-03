Treating non-consensual sexual acts within wedlock as rape will seriously impact institution of marriage, Centre tells Supreme Court

The Centre on Thursday (October 3, 2024) told the Supreme Court that punishing non-consensual sexual acts by a man with his own wife as ‘rape’ will impact conjugal relationship and lead to “serious disturbances” in the institution of marriage.

“The demographics of a marriage are sui generis. There are plenty of examples of male-female relationships. However, the relationship between a husband and wife, which emerges as a result of the tying of the matrimonial knot, is distinct from all of these relationships. To ignore or even to seek to undermine this is to ignore plain reality,” the government argued.

The Union government was responding to a bunch of public interest litigation petitions seeking to strike down Exception 2 of Section 375 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The provision excludes on-consensual sexual intercourse by a husband with his wife, if the latter is over 15 years of age, from the definition of ‘rape’.

“In an institution of marriage, there exists a continuing expectation, by either of the spouse, to have reasonable sexual access from the other. Though these expectations do not entitle the husband to coerce or force his wife into sex, against her or his will, they constitute a sufficient basis for the legislature to distinguish qualitatively between an incident of non-consensual sex within the marital sphere and without it,” the affidavit filed through the Ministry of Home Affairs reasoned.

The government, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, said it was reasonable to exempt the relationship of marriage from “drastic penal and procedural rigours” of the rape provisions of the IPC.

‘Excessively harsh’

“A husband certainly does not have any fundamental right to violate the consent of his wife. However, attracting the crime in the nature ‘rape’ as recognised in India to the institution of marriage can be arguably considered to be excessively harsh and therefore, disproportionate,” the government said.

The Ministry reasoned that marriage did not “obliterate” a woman’s consent. It agreed that any violation of a woman’s consent should indeed result in penal consequences. But there were provisions, other than rape, to protect her consent within marriage. These included Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty); 354A (sexual harassment); 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe); 498A (husband or his relative subjecting his wife to cruelty); and provisions under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

The government also argued that even if a law was framed in the future, it would have to balance between protecting the cherished concept of consent by a woman within the confines of marriage with the competing position of the “potential accused husband”. The Centre said marriage, as the petitioners claim, is not a private institution but has social implications.