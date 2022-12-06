Treat our people as refugees: Myanmar’s democracy leader urges Government of India

December 06, 2022 01:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - New Delhi

People of Myanmar entering Indian States of Mizoram and Manipur should be treated like other international refugees as they are fleeing from a military crackdown launched by the Junta government at home, a leading figure belonging to the democratic movement of Myanmar has told The Hindu. Speaking over telephone from an undisclosed location, the leader said that Myanmar has faced a civil war since the late 1940s as the central government and multiple military rulers of the country failed to provide federal guarantees to the various regions and ethnic groups of the country which can be stabilised only by the drafting of a new constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are in a state of civil war and the norms regarding international refugees should be respected by the Government of India while dealing with our people who are coming to your side through the northeastern States as the government at home is brutal and has been killing our people,” said the democratic leader. Speaking on condition of anonymity, he said the democratic National Unity Government (NUG) is not a government in exile and that the key leaders are staying in Myanmar despite military crackdown. He painted a bleak picture of his country and said the land is divided into territories being governed by dozens of Ethnic Resistance Organisations that are fighting for ensuring federal rights of the provinces and ethnic groups and that the Junta has not stopped the military attacks that it launched in February 2021.

According to the sources in the NUG, India has absorbed around 50,000 individuals from Myanmar since the beginning of the influx following the coup. The people coming into India include ethnicities like the Chins, Kachins and Karens, with the Mizoram border accounting for nearly 40,000, mainly Chin refugees. Sources in the democratic opposition informed they are trying to create a support network on the ground among the displaced individuals to ensure smooth flow of relief materials to the people who are staying in the territory of Mizoram without much support even as the winter has made life difficult for them. The impact of the Junta’s military crackdown is particularly harsh in regions like Chin State, Sagaing and Kachin State where some of the oldest armed opponents of the Junta have been active for several decades and these are also the areas that are generating maximum number of displaced people that are choosing to come to India.

“Myanmar has been divided for a very long time, in fact for 70-plus years. We did not recognise the central government as the military rulers never wanted to grant rights of the ethnic groups and their territories,” said the leader who commands widespread respect within the democratic movement.

The democratic struggle in Myanmar took shape in the backdrop of the February 1, 2021 coup which overthrew the democratic government and jailed State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. As per the 2008 constitution of Myanmar, the tenure of the Parliament was to last till March 31, 2021. Following the overthrow, the political parties came together and invited the ethnic communities and drafted the Federal Democracy Charter that gave the roadmap for ending the “root causes” of instability in Myanmar by toppling military dictatorship and abolishing the 2008 constitution that kept the key Ministries like the Ministry of Home, Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Defence away from elected representatives.

The NUG, it has been learned is being supported by the Ethnic Resistance Organisations (EROs) and has created an armed opposition on the ground. The Hindu was told that for nearly six months after the coup the strategy was to avoid an armed confrontation with the Junta as the NUG avoided an armed confrontation and hoped for negotiated settlement. “However, finally, September 7, 2021 was marked as the Right to Defend Day which gave a call to arm our cadre on the ground,” said a source familiar with the armed rebellion on Myanmar’s territory. The armed struggle between the Ethnic Resistance Organisations and the military machine of the Junta is expected to continue for some more time which is expected to create more displaced people.

ADVERTISEMENT