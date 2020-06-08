Coronavirus | Travel-linked cases spike in southern States

Bengaluru

08 June 2020 23:55 IST

On day one of Unlock 1, Karnataka reports three deaths, focuses on non-urban infection spread; Kerala records one fatality

Three months after the first COVID-19 case was reported in Bengaluru, Karnataka’s tally touched 5,760 on Monday, with 308 new cases in 24 hours. Bengaluru currently records 501 cases.

Monday also saw three deaths in the Karnataka, taking the total number to 64, besides two deaths of COVID-19 patients from non-COVID causes.

Kerala also reported one death, with a 41-year-old man who had returned from the Maldives succumbing to the disease.

The Central government praised Karnataka’s efforts and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s protocols for containment, even though there was an escalation in numbers in some districts with influx of returnees from other States. Six States and 47 cities had followed the same approach.

Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, Special Officer, BBMP COVID-19 War Room, said that BBMP’s preparedness and the approach of leaving no case untraced, and micro-level planning and effective implementation helped the city keep numbers low.

Of the 308 new cases, 277 passengers had a travel history to other States, while one had travelled to Maharashtra. The largest number of cases, 99, were in Kalaburagi, followed by Yadagiri with 66. All three deaths reported on Monday were in Bengaluru Urban. One patient who passed away was a 67-year-old man with Influenza-like Illnesses and Ischemic heart disease and ventricular dysfunction. He was admitted on June 4 and died on June 8. A 48-year-old woman who passed away also had a history of ILI. She had fever and breathlessness and was admitted to a private hospital on June 4 and died on June 5. The third was a 65-year-old patient with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness and breathlessness. She was also admitted on June 4 to a private hospital and died on June 5.

Positive cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 4,813 including 154 cases on Monday.

Of the new cases, 125 were local, 28 from other States or migrant returnees and one from a foreign country.

A total of 2,711 were discharged; 51 were sent home during the past day, the Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department said. Total active cases were 2,027 and the death toll 75.

There were 91 fresh cases in Kerala, and in line with the trend over one month now, all but three were imported cases among people coming from abroad or other States.

Three persons, including two health workers in Thrissur, were believed to have contracted the infection through local transmission.

The fatality was that of a 41-year-old man who had returned from the Maldives, at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur. The Health Department said he had renal disease and respiratory distress.

The death toll was 16. Though an 87-year-old who died on Sunday night at Thrissur MCH had suspected COVID-19, the Health Department did not add it to official figures and was re-confirming it.

(With inputs from Vijayawada and Thiruvananthapuram bureaus)