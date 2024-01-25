ADVERTISEMENT

Transporters to strike on February 16 over BNS provisions on hit-and-run cases

January 25, 2024 12:08 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - New Delhi

Unions say they will ‘counter’ BJP’s campaigns with issues of livelihood

The Hindu Bureau

Trucks parked during a strike by drivers over new penal provisions in the hit-and-run law, in Nagpur, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Eight unions of truck drivers and transport workers have decided to support the industrial and rural strikes called by the Central Trade Unions (CTUs) and Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on February 16. In a statement issued in Delhi on January 24, the unions said their strike is to urge the Centre to withdraw the penal provisions in Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for hit-and-run cases.

The unions had stopped working earlier this month over the same demand. Then, the Centre assured them that sections 106(1) and (2), pertaining to hit-and-run cases, would be implemented only after due consultations with their representatives.

Announcing their decision on Wednesday, the unions also demanded a separate social security legislation for the unorganised road transport workers. “We appeal to all other organisations functioning in the Road Transport sector to participate in the strike,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the SKM and CTUs appealed to all like-minded organisations and platforms to support the February 16 strike. “In the context of the growing corporate, communal and authoritarian attack on the people under the Modi Government, the larger unity of the people is inevitable to save the basic principles of Democracy, Federalism, Secularism and Socialism enshrined in the Constitution of India,” the joint statement said.

The joint appeal also proposed coordinated action to counter “religious fanaticism and jingoism” by bringing the real livelihood issues of the people back to the national agenda.

