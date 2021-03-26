Transport services likely to be hit today

New Delhi

26 March 2021 04:56 IST

Rail and road transportation services are likely to be affected and markets may remain closed in parts of the country on Friday as farmer unions protesting against the agriculture laws have called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’. The strike will not be observed in the four poll-bound States and Puducherry.

According to the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha, the shutdown will start at 6 a.m. and it will be in force up to 6 p.m. across the country on March 26 to marks four months of the farmer agitation at the Delhi border. “All shops, malls, markets and institutions will remain closed. All services will remain suspended except for ambulance and other essential services,” the SKM said.

Advertising

Advertising