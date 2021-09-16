Transport Ministry looking at new technologies to build roads: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister says use of steel, cement will be reduced

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday, September 16, 2021, said his ministry was looking to adopt new technologies for construction of roads and cut down on the use of steel and cement.

Also read: Environment or economy, asks Nitin Gadkari

He was speaking at a function in Sohna here during a visit to inspect the 1,380-km-long Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Mr. Gadkari said the Transport Ministry was considering new technologies such as steel fibre used in developed countries, so as to reduce the use of steel and cement.

He said a section of the road connecting Delhi to Sohna, which is part of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, will help reduce traffic and pollution in the national capital near Ashram Chowk. The minister added that 15 projects worth around ₹50,000 crore were being undertaken in Delhi to reduce traffic and pollution.

Mr. Gadkari expressed the hope that the expressway being developed at a cost of ₹98,000 crore would be completed by March 2023. He said it would reduce the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai to just 12 hours.

The longest expressway in India — enhancing connectivity between Delhi and Mumbai — will connect urban centres of Delhi through the Delhi-Faridabad-Sohna section of the corridor, along with a spur to Jewar Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port to Mumbai.

In addition, the expressway, which will pass through six States of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra, will improve connectivity to economic hubs such as Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat.

The foundation stone for the road was laid on March 9, 2019. Of the 1,380 km, contracts for over 1,200 km have been awarded and work is in progress.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal was present on the occasion.