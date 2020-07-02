Transgenders’ induction: MHA seeks suggestions from CAPFs

New Delhi

The CAPFs comprise CRPF, SSB, BSF, CISF, ITBP, NSG and Assam Rifles

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought suggestions from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to induct transgenders as Assistant Commandants (ACs), directly appointed gazetted officers.

The CAPFs comprise the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Security Guard (NSG) and the Assam Rifles (AR).

The ACs are recruited through exams conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The MHA, which has the administrative control over the forces, recently sought comments from the CAPFs on draft rules for “incorporating the issues on transgender as Third gender along with male/female in the Rules of CAPF (AC) Examination, 2020."

The letter by the MHA reminds the CRPF, CISF, SSB and the ITBP to furnish their comments by July 2 for “taking a final view on the matter.”

Last year, the government enacted The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, which said “no establishment shall discriminate against any transgender person in any matter relating to employment including, but not limited to, recruitment, promotion and other related issues.”