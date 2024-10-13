ADVERTISEMENT

Transformative initiative aimed at revolutionising India's infrastructure: PM Modi on GatiShakti

Updated - October 13, 2024 01:48 pm IST - New Delhi

PM GatiShakti National Master Plan revolutionises India’s infrastructure, driving faster development and boosting connectivity across sectors, says Prime Minister

PTI

PM GatiShakti is a transformative approach for economic growth and sustainable development that is driven by seven engines: railways, roads, ports, waterways, airports, mass transport and logistics infrastructure. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday (October 13, 2024) that the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan has emerged as a transformative initiative aimed at revolutionising India's infrastructure and is driving faster and more efficient development across sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP) was launched on October 13, 2021 for providing multi-modal connectivity infrastructure to various economic zones.

Will not rest till ‘Viksit Bharat’ is realised: PM Modi on completing 23 years in public office

PM GatiShakti is a transformative approach for economic growth and sustainable development that is driven by seven engines: railways, roads, ports, waterways, airports, mass transport and logistics infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "PM GatiShakti National Master Plan has emerged as a transformative initiative aimed at revolutionizing India's infrastructure. It has significantly enhanced multimodal connectivity, driving faster and more efficient development across sectors."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The seamless integration of various stakeholders has led to boosting logistics, reducing delays and creating new opportunities for several people,” PM Modi said.

"Thanks to GatiShakti, India is adding speed to fulfil our vision of a Viksit Bharat. It will encourage progress, entrepreneurship and innovation," the Prime Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi tagged Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal's post in which he had lauded the GatiShakti initiative on completion of three years.

"Today marks 3 years since the launch of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for Multimodal Connectivity by PM Narendra Modi ji. By streamlining logistics and advancing connectivity, this path-breaking initiative ensures faster and more efficient project implementation," Mr. Goyal said.

“It continues to play a pivotal role in developing a modern, interconnected infrastructure network, strengthening the vision of building a Viksit Bharat,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US