Transformative initiative aimed at revolutionising India's infrastructure: PM Modi on GatiShakti

PM GatiShakti National Master Plan revolutionises India’s infrastructure, driving faster development and boosting connectivity across sectors, says Prime Minister

Published - October 13, 2024 01:00 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
PM GatiShakti is a transformative approach for economic growth and sustainable development that is driven by seven engines: railways, roads, ports, waterways, airports, mass transport and logistics infrastructure. File

PM GatiShakti is a transformative approach for economic growth and sustainable development that is driven by seven engines: railways, roads, ports, waterways, airports, mass transport and logistics infrastructure. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday (October 13, 2024) that the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan has emerged as a transformative initiative aimed at revolutionising India's infrastructure and is driving faster and more efficient development across sectors.

PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP) was launched on October 13, 2021 for providing multi-modal connectivity infrastructure to various economic zones.

Will not rest till ‘Viksit Bharat’ is realised: PM Modi on completing 23 years in public office

PM GatiShakti is a transformative approach for economic growth and sustainable development that is driven by seven engines: railways, roads, ports, waterways, airports, mass transport and logistics infrastructure.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "PM GatiShakti National Master Plan has emerged as a transformative initiative aimed at revolutionizing India's infrastructure. It has significantly enhanced multimodal connectivity, driving faster and more efficient development across sectors."

“The seamless integration of various stakeholders has led to boosting logistics, reducing delays and creating new opportunities for several people,” PM Modi said.

"Thanks to GatiShakti, India is adding speed to fulfil our vision of a Viksit Bharat. It will encourage progress, entrepreneurship and innovation," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi tagged Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal's post in which he had lauded the GatiShakti initiative on completion of three years.

"Today marks 3 years since the launch of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for Multimodal Connectivity by PM Narendra Modi ji. By streamlining logistics and advancing connectivity, this path-breaking initiative ensures faster and more efficient project implementation," Mr. Goyal said.

“It continues to play a pivotal role in developing a modern, interconnected infrastructure network, strengthening the vision of building a Viksit Bharat,” he said.

Related Topics

India / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / public works & infrastructure / transport / economy, business and finance

