Training aircraft crash-lands near Pune; pilot safe

Cadet pilot was hospitalised with minor injuries

The wreckage of the single-seater trainer aircraft after it crashed at Indapur in Pune district on July 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A single-seater aircraft crash-landed during a training session in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Monday. The cadet pilot escaped with minor injuries.

A senior DGCA official said the accident happened due to suspected loss of power.

The aircraft involved was a Cessna 152. It belonged to a pilot-training academy, Carver Aviation.

Trainee pilot Bhavika Rathod being assisted after getting injured in the crash of a single-seater trainer aircraft, at Indapur in Pune on July 25, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

The accident took place in Indapur tehsil after the aircraft took off from Baramati airport in Pune, a police official said.

The cadet pilot, Bhavika Rathod, was admitted to a hospital. She received minor injuries, a medical officer from a primary health centre in Shelgaon, who had gone to the accident spot, told PTI.

Following multiple accidents involving flying training organisations, the DGCA audited 30 out of a total 32 of them and suspended the licence of one one aviation academy last month and suspended eight instructors.