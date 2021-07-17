Trainer aircraft crashes in Jalgaon, Maharashtra; one dead

The incident took place near Wardi village in the district's Chopda area which is part of the Satpura mountain ranges around 4.30 pm.

A pilot was killed after a training aircraft crashed in Shirpur, according to the DGCA. Flight instructor Captain Lurul Amin was killed on the spot, and trainee Anshika Gurjar sustained injuries. The plane belonged to the Academy of Aviation of the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies.

Earlier, another official had said that it was a helicopter, but as per the updated information given by district superintendent of police Pravin Mundhe, it was a trainer aircraft.

The incident took place near Wardi village in the district's Chopda area which is part of the Satpura mountain ranges around 4.30 pm.

"One occupant was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities while the second person has sustained injuries," he said.