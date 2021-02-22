Train services resume in Kashmir Valley after 11 months

Train services resumed in the Kashmir Valley on February 22 after remaining suspended for around 11 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said this will enhance ease of movement and provide a big boost to the tourism sector.
“Railways to resume train operations in Kashmir Valley on Banihal-Baramulla section from 22nd February, with two services operating initially,” Mr. Goyal tweeted.
Earlier, the Railways said that no date has yet been fixed for resumption of all passenger train operations.
The Indian Railways has been increasing the number of train services in a graded manner. “Already more than 65% trains are running. Over 250 plus trains were added in January alone and more will be added gradually,” a spokesperson said.
Currently, only special trains which are fully reserved are in operation across the country along with some suburban train services.
All regular train services were cancelled since March 25 when the coronavirus lockdown was announced.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath