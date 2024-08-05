Train services between India, Bangladesh suspended after Sheikh Hasina’s resignation

The Indian Railways on August 5 suspended all train operations to Bangladesh amid the unrest in the neighbouring country where Sheikh Hasina has resigned as the Prime Minister and fled following protests.

The affected trains include the Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata Maitree Express (13109/13110), Dhaka-Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express (13107/13108), Kolkata-Khulna-Kolkata Bandhan Express, and the Dhaka-New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka Mitali Express (13131/13132) that has been suspended since July 21.

Indian railway officials said Bangladesh officials have been in touch with them since July 18 and trains between India and Bangladesh were being cancelled on a daily basis.

“As per the latest bulletin, the affected trains, Maitree Express and Bandhan Express, have been cancelled till August 6. We are communicating with Bangladeshi officials daily who have verbally informed us they are not in a position to run the trains and hence the schedule is being serially cancelled,” an official in the Railway Ministry said.

Indian officials said train services will not resume unless a favourable response is received from Bangladesh officials that trains can operate across the border. Officials said the rake of Mitali Express is in Bangladesh and has not returned since July 21. The last service of Bandhan Express was on July 18 and Maitree Express had its last run on July 19.

India’s freight operations with Bangladesh have taken a hit. At present, there are 168 loaded and 187 empty wagons in Bangladesh, said officials. India sends food grains, including maize, to Bangladesh. Most wagons return to India empty, but for now are stuck in Bangladesh. Eight loaded rakes for Bangladesh are parked in India, officials said.