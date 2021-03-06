Train quasi judicial officers in speedy disposal of justice: President

NEW DELHI

06 March 2021 22:17 IST

Mr. Kovind calls for a permanent platform for exchange of legal knowledge

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said the judicial system should not resolve disputes but deliver justice and urged judicial academies in States to train quasi-judicial staff along with judges in district courts in speedy disposal of cases.

“The academies should set up a permanent platform for the exchange of legal knowledge and information for them [the judges and quasi-judicial staff in district courts] to discuss simplifying court process and legal procedures for the speedy disposal of cases,” Mr. Kovind said at the inaugural function of the two-day All India State Judicial Academies Directors’ Retreat in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

The Retreat is organised jointly by the Madhya Pradesh High Court and the Madhya Pradesh State Judicial Academy (MPSJA).

“The MP Academy carried live telecasts of lectures and uploaded essential educational literature and recorded lectures on its website during the pandemic,” he said.

The President lauded the judicial system for the usage of technology during the pandemic and how 7.6 lakh cases have been heard through the virtual mode until January. He noted that 18,000 courts have been computerised and the system is being praised globally for the national judicial data grid and for putting in use the unique identification code and QR code technology in handling of cases.

“The e-adalat, video conferencing, e-proceedings, e-filing, e-seva kendra have facilitated the judicial administration to reduce dependency on the paper, which helps conservation of natural resources.”

The President appreciated the Supreme Court in implementing his suggestion to provide translation of judgements on important public issues in different languages and urged the High Courts do more in this direction.

On a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, the President also attended the Narmada ‘aarti’ at Gwarighat on the banks of the river, Rashtrapati Bhavan’s official handle tweeted.