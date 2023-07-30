Train, bus services along potential routes to be analysed before rolling out Vande Bharat

July 30, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Senior railway officials will conduct a survey along potential routes to analyse the existing train or bus services, and give their recommendations on introducing the premium Vande Bharat Express, the Centre has said.

The Ministry of Railways has directed Chief Passenger Transportation Managers of Zonal Railways across the network to identify viable Origin-Destination (OD) pairs based on demand. Whether venues are tourist destinations, IT hubs, business centres, State or district headquarters, etc., could be considered.

Also Read | Four more Vande Bharat routes to be launched this month amid low demand

For introduction of Vande Bharat trains, senior railway officers were instructed to identity OD routes, particularly Chair Car segment, and compile information regarding number of trains or buses presently being operated on the route, comparison of fare, travel time of road and rail sector, availability of maintenance facility etc., sources in the railways said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Proposals on routes that have the potential to operate Vande Bharat trains would be sent to the Railway Board. While basic infrastructure like maintenance facilities, catering, platforms would already be available, the railways would have to ensure safety in terms of trespass and other obstacles since Vande Bharat is operated at a speed of 130 kmph on certain sections.

“Soon after the launch of the modified Vande Bharat trains last year, there were instances of cattle hits resulting in damage to the nose panel of the train-set. This is a semi-high speed train and fencing on either side of the track is essential to prevent accidents,” a senior railway officer said.

Also Read | 23 Vande Bharat trains on tracks, but they fail to live up to the promise of speed

A policy decision had been taken to fence tracks where trains are operated at a speed of 130 kmph.

He said that the railway track intersected many villages at several locations along the alignment and hence crossing of track by pedestrians, cattle, vehicles etc., was inevitable. “Fencing is required to prevent such crossings and safeguard the trains running at higher speed.”

Innovative fencing

Zonal Railways were permitted to try various innovative solutions apart from the methods suggested by the Railway Board. Use of steel fencing using w-beam up to 100 km length was permitted in the New Delhi-Mumbai and New Delhi-Howrah routes planned for speed of 160 kmph.

Based on the feedback on the performance of steel fencing using w-beam, it was decided to install such fencing in other zones.

However, officers were urged to try various other innovative solutions for fencing works up to 100-km route length.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.