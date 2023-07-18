Train accident probe reveals loco pilots passed signal in danger

July 18, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The collision involving two goods trains at Singhpur station of Bilaspur Division in South East Central Railway (SECR) which left a loco pilot dead and few others injured was caused by overworked loco pilots, who were in a daze or microsleep and crossed the signal in danger.

In his interim report on the early morning accident on April 19, 2023, in which a goods train collided in the rear of another goods train, the Commissioner of Railway Safety A. M. Chowdhary expressed concern over the increasing number of trains passing the signal in danger and called for technological intervention to prevent the same. The accident also damaged railway assets causing an estimated loss of ₹65.12 crore.

Lack of alertness

In his report, Mr. Chowdhary said the crew of the approaching train had put in about 14 hours of duty which was much more than the stipulated 9-hour rule. Taking into account the speed at which the goods train collided (56 kmph) the loco pilot demonstrated lack of alertness as he might have experienced chronic fatigue.

One of the telling signs that fatigue or drowsiness may have played a major role in the accident was the speed at which the collision took place. The loco pilot was most likely in a daze or micro sleep, and made no conscious effort to apply brakes for stopping the train before the home signal resulting in the train overshooting the signal in red.

Rules disregarded

The CRS noted that the train crossing the signal in danger resulting in the accident was caused due to the complete disregard to the extant rules framed to regulate working-hours of loco pilots and to ensure safe train operations.

He said the occurrence of as many as 120 cases of Signal Passing At Danger (SPAD) incidents from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2023 across the railway network highlighted the limitations of preventive measures taken by the railways such as counselling of loco pilots, safety drives etc. “The accident underscores the need for technological intervention to prevent SPAD. A faster roll out of the automatic track-protection system may be considered…The unabated cases of SPAD highlight the importance of isolation in signalling,” Mr. Chowdhary said.

In a similar incident reported at Adra Division of South Eastern Railway where two goods trains collided on June 25, 2023, two loco pilots were removed from service after an investigation revealed that they were in microsleep resulting in the train passing the signal in danger and colliding with another train.

