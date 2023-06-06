HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Train accident: Over 100 bodies await identification, Odisha starts DNA sampling

As many as 10 samples have so far been collected from the claimants, a senior official of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar said

June 06, 2023 12:13 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

PTI
A woman shows a photograph of her husband Manoj whose body she has been unable to identify after Friday’s train accident in Balasore, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Bhubaneswar, in the eastern state of Odisha on June 6, 2023.

A woman shows a photograph of her husband Manoj whose body she has been unable to identify after Friday’s train accident in Balasore, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Bhubaneswar, in the eastern state of Odisha on June 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

With over 100 bodies from Balasore triple train accident pilling up in different hospitals here awaiting identification, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar has started DNA sampling of the claimants, an official said on June 6.

As many as 10 samples have so far been collected from the claimants, a senior official of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar said.

He said the bodies have now been shifted to the five containers where they can be preserved for longer period.

The official said there should be no hurry in disposing the bodies after DNA sampling as they can be preserved in container for six months.

Of the 278 dead persons, 177 bodies have been identified while another 101 need to be identified and handed over to their families.

AIIMS, Bhubaneswar had received 123 bodies of which around 64 have been identified.

A claimant from, Jharkhand on Tuesday alleged that they had on Monday identified body of Upendra Kumar Sharma, but it was handed over to someone other on June 6.

"What is the point of doing DNA sampling if the body has been handed over to someone other. We had identified Upendra from the tattoo mark on his body," the relative said.

However, Dr Pravas Tripathy, Deputy Superintendent of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, said that the bodies were being handed over after detail inquiry. It is a fact that more than one family have been claiming a single body and for that DNA sampling is being done.

Replying a question, he said that it may require at least 7 to 10 days to get DNA sampling report.

As the bodies were now being kept in container, there should be no problem in preserving the bodies, he said.

Most of the victims belonged to West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu besides Odisha.

Meanwhile, three agencies - CBI, Commissioner of Railway safety (CRS) and GRP, Balasore - have begun inquiry into the Balasore triple train crash in which at least 278 people were killed.

Meanwhile, Khurda Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Rinkesh Roy suspected outside physical tampering of equipment for which the Coromandel express entered into the loop line and hit the iron laden goods train causing triple train crash on June 2.

Roy said when the Coromandel express passed through Bahanaga Bazar station, there was green signal on the main line. The signal is usually green when all the pre-conditions required for the signal to go green are perfect. If any of the pre-conditions does not meet, technically the signal can never turn green. Unless and until anyone tampers with the signal system, it remains red, Mr. Roy said.

Stating that the railways has a system called data logger where each event starting from the pushing of signal buttons gets recorded, the DRM said that the "data logger shows that there was green signal. It can't be possible unless someone has tampered with it."

Related Topics

railway accident / Orissa

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.