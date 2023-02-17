ADVERTISEMENT

TRAI tells telcos to crack down on SMS spammers

February 17, 2023 03:15 am | Updated February 16, 2023 10:06 pm IST - NEW DELHI

TRAI ordered telcos to disallow commercial calls and texts from being placed using regular mobile numbers.

The Hindu Bureau

File image for representation. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday asked telecom operators to crack down on spammers that were slipping past protections introduced in recent years.

In a press release, the authority said it had issued two orders under the Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulations, 2018, and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Act, 1997. The systems put in place following the 2018 regulations, which covered messages such as one-time passcodes (OTPs), were being subverted to deliver spam instead. As such, telcos had been ordered to reverify the SMS headers under which commercial SMS messages were sent.

TRAI ordered telcos to disallow commercial calls and texts from being placed using regular mobile numbers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRAI regulations on SMS spam are among the strictest in the world. “Transactional” messages, such as OTPs, could only be sent by an organisation if the template for such messages was logged on a blockchain ledger maintained by telecom operators. When this requirement was first implemented in 2021, many banks were briefly unable to send OTPs, as they had not registered their templates as required. The regulator then delayed implementation to allow time to comply.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US