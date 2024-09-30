TRAI releases consultation paper on formulating digital radio broadcast policy for private radio broadcasters

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday (September 30, 2024) released a consultation paper on “Formulating a Digital Radio Broadcast Policy for Private Radio Broadcasters”, while emphasising that digital radio broadcasting would provide a number of advantages over analogue radio services.

Currently, analogue terrestrial radio broadcast in India is carried out in medium wave (526–1606 KHz), short wave (6–22 MHz), and VHF-II (88–108 MHz) spectrum bands. VHF-II band is popularly known as FM band due to deployment of Frequency Modulation (FM) technology in this band. All India Radio (AIR), the public service broadcaster, provides radio broadcasting services in medium/short wave, and FM bands. The private sector radio broadcasters are licensed to transmit programmes in FM frequency band (88-108 MHz) only.

“The major advantage of digital radio broadcasting is capability of broadcasting three to four channels on a single frequency carrier, while ensuring excellent quality of audio for all the channels, whereas in the analogue mode only one channel broadcasting is possible on a frequency carrier. In a competitive environment, digital radio broadcasting can provide exciting new opportunities to radio broadcasters as well as a host of value-added-services to the listeners,” said the TRAI.

AIR has initiated digitisation of its analogue medium and short wave radio broadcast network and replaced its existing 38 analogue transmitters with digital transmitters. It has conducted trials for digital radio technologies in FM band also. However, any initiative in digitisation of FM band by private FM radio broadcasters is still awaited.

“In order to develop an ecosystem, which can facilitate deployment of digital radio broadcasting, TRAI suo motu gave its recommendations on ‘Issues Related to Digital Radio Broadcasting in India’ on February 1, 2018. In its recommendations, the Authority recognised that there was a need to bring all the stakeholders — radio broadcasters, transmission equipment manufacturers, and digital radio receiver manufacturers — on one platform and to encourage them to work collectively for developing the ecosystem for digital radio broadcasting,” it said.

The Authority also said the government should come out with a detailed policy framework for digital radio broadcasting in India, which should provide a detailed roadmap for the rollout of digital radio broadcasting services in a time-bound manner.

On April 23, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting sought recommendations of TRAI on formulating a digital radio broadcast policy for private radio broadcasters. The Ministry mentioned that in order to cater to the technology shift, some existing provisions under FM Phase-III policy may require a relook. It also highlighted certain issues that might be considered while formulating recommendations for digital radio broadcast policy.

“Accordingly, TRAI has initiated this consultation process in order to seek stakeholders’ comments on various issues relating to formulation of digital radio broadcast policy for private radio broadcasters. Written comments on the consultation paper are invited from the stakeholders by October 28, 2024. Counter comments, if any, may be submitted by November 11, 2024,” TRAI said.

