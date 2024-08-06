Trade with Bangladesh remains suspended; BSF reviews operational preparedness along border

Amidst ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, trade between India and Bangladesh remained suspended and senior officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday (August6, 2024) reviewed operational preparedness along the border.

BSF Director General (DG) Daljit Singh Chaudhury and other commanders of the border guarding force visited the Integrated Check Point at Petrapole and the border outpost Ranaghat of the 68th Battalion deployed on the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district.

“The primary objective is to assess the tactical and operational preparedness and deployment strategies of BSF at these key locations in view of the recent developments in Bangladesh,” a press statement by the BSF said. The border guarding forces have announced a “high alert” along the India-Bangladesh border.

The BSF DG has been visiting bordering areas in West Bengal for the past two days after the situation in Bangladesh turned volatile forcing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and leave the country. During the day, BSF officials discussed operational strategies to deal with illegal infiltration and smuggling, and held coordination meetings with West Bengal government officials and the people of border villages.

Of India’s 4,096 km-long border with Bangladesh, 2,216 km lies along West Bengal, which is guarded by three frontiers of the BSF. Trade, not only at Petrapole but at land custom stations in Ghojadanga, Mahadipur, and Fulbari in West Bengal, has been affected because of the ongoing situation. There has been some passenger movement, particularly along the ICP, which includes both people returning to India and crossing over to Bangladesh.

Some of the passengers narrated their ordeal of how the situation had spiralled out of control in the past few days. Ujjal Saha, secretary of the West Bengal Exporters Coordination Committee, said trade through land ports in the State has been hit because of non-clearance of goods by Bangladesh customs, which has resulted in hundreds of trucks being lined up in parking lots.

Trade along these land ports has been irregular since the protests began in Bangladesh. The developments in the neighbouring country not only pose a security challenge but also a challenge for Indian exporters.

Arun Kumar Garodia, chairperson of the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India said that the political developments in Bangladesh were a significant concern for Indian engineering exporters.

“As one of the top destinations for Indian engineering products and our largest trading partner in South Asia, stability in Bangladesh is crucial for maintaining and expanding trade relations,” Mr. Garodia said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Monday (August 6, 2024) appealed to the people of the State to maintain peace and avoid provocation. She had urged leaders of political parties to refrain from posting messages that could incite communal passions on social media.

