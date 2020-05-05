Trade unions write to PM Modi, seek help for workers

Ten central trade unions wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday seeking immediate cash support for workers hit by the lockdown as well as free ration and arrangement for those stranded across the country to travel back to their home States.

The letter, released by the unions on Tuesday, said they had been drawing the attention of Mr. Modi and Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar to the plight of workers since the lockdown began. “We have been raising the issues time and again that in crisis situation the buffer stocks of Food Corporation of India be opened to feed all working masses universally without requirement of any cards/documents. But from our ground reports, even those who are card-holders of categories such as Antyodaya – BPL-APL... are not covered fully,” the unions wrote. They reiterated their demand that the public distribution system be opened up for all those who need it.

The unions said making workers who have been left with no income for over a month pay for the rail fare to travel back home was “the height of insensitivity.”

“These workers are already in distress and they should not be pushed into further miseries,” the letter stated.

The unions asked for urgent cash support of ₹7,500 per month for all those who need it, for a period of three months. For the MSME sector, the unions said, there was a need to subsidise wage payment for three months.

“We take this opportunity to urge you to immediately cancel all unnecessary projects such as the new Parliament complex, provisions made for the National Population Register, so that funds are available where needed urgently,” the letter said.

It was signed by representatives of the Indian National Trade Union Congress, the All-India Trade Union Congress, the Hind Mazdoor Sabha, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, the All-India United Trade Union Centre, the Trade Union Coordination Committee, the Self Employed Women’s Association, the All-India Central Council of Trade Unions, the Labour Progressive Federation and the United Trade Union Congress.