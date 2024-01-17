ADVERTISEMENT

Trade unions will join farmers in strike on February 16

January 17, 2024 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - New Delhi

Leaders of the SKM and the CTUs said roads and rails will be blocked and processions and picketing will be organised before Central Government offices

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Joint Platform of Central Trades Unions address a press conference, in New Delhi, on January 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A day after the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced a rural strike on February 16, the Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions (CTUs) have announced an industrial strike for the same day. Announcing the decision at a joint press conference here on Wednesday, leaders of the SKM and the CTUs said roads and rails will be blocked and processions and picketing will be organised at Central Government offices against the policies of the Narendra Modi government. The leaders said 22 political parties have pledged support to their demand charter that includes various livelihood issues concerning workers, agriculture workers and farmers.

Barbarous onslaughts

The protesting leaders have urged students, youth, teachers, women, social movements and those in the field of art, culture and literature to support the strike. “This government is continuously carrying out barbarous onslaughts on the lives and livelihood of toiling people as a whole and aggressively pursuing anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-people measures through various legislations, executive orders and policy drives,” they said.

They said the decision to send construction workers to Israel flouts emigration laws, which prohibit workers from being sent to conflict zones. “The Centre is exploiting unemployment,” said AITUC general secretary Amarjeet Kaur adding that the Centre and states are sending workers to Israel for political reasons. “There is no guarantee of their safety. The National Skill Development Corporation and the Centre are dodging questions on their safety,” she said.

CITU general secretary Tapan Sen said the Centre seeks to provide cheap manpower to Israel, which is engaged in genocidal war against Palestine, and violates UN Resolutions. He said it is also against the established foreign policy of India that recognises Palestine as a free independent sovereign nation. “What it amounts to is, that we are standing with a genocidal war mongering Israel and putting the lives of Indian workers at risk. The Government must put a halt to this inhuman move,” he said adding that the CTUs will jointly resist attempts to use workers for political purposes.

CONNECT WITH US