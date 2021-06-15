National

Trade unions to support farmers’ June 26 protest

Farmers protesting over new farm laws at Singhu border, in New Delhi on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The joint platform of 10 central trade unions on Tuesday came out in support of the “save agriculture, save democracy” protest on June 26 by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

The unions said they were in solidarity with the farmers as they marked the completion of seven months of their agitation against three Central agriculture laws.

“It is worth noting that June 26 is also the death anniversary of the legendary farmer leader Swami Sahajanand Saraswati. The protests will include sit-ins at Raj Bhavans and at district/tehsil level all over India,” they said.

The joint platform comprises INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC.


Agriculture
